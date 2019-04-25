Local musician and historian Mike Mattson will discuss the Smoky Hill River, an important part of Salina's history since its founding, during a presentation, "A River Runs Through It," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 2 at the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

Mattson will discuss the history of the river and include some of the stories and people that make up its past. He'll also share how the river got to be in its current depleted state.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 309-5776 or go to smokyhillmuseum.org.