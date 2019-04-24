Kansas farm equipment company KanEquip has reached an agreement with another company in the state to expand its services.

Under the agreement, KanEquip will acquire Straub International’s five locations in Hutchinson, Great Bend, Salina, Pratt and Wichita. Six of KanEquip’s current locations sell and service New Holland brand equipment exclusively, while two represent both New Holland and Case IH. Under the new agreement, Case IH authorizes KanEquip to take control of the Case IH markets in Central Kansas.

“Straub International has been a reputable supplier in central Kansas for several years,” Craig Goff KanEquip general manager said in a release. “We are extremely happy to have the Straub employees join our team and to continue and enhance the customer experience they have driven. This acquisition will increase our Case IH territory, from operating around Wamego, Dodge City, and Ottawa, to operating in 10 additional counties in central Kansas and northern Oklahoma.”

KanEquip will now have six locations dealing exclusively with Case IH equipment, and the total number of KanEquip locations will expand to 14. All locations also sell and support additional brands.

The five new KanEquip locations will continue to sell and service equipment from Mahindra, CrustBuster, Great Plains, and Land Pride. Polaris recreational vehicles will continue to be sold and serviced by the Salina location.

The Straub locations will adopt the KanEquip name and employees choosing to transition will become KanEquip employees, according to KanEquip Marketing and Advertising Manager Beth Ernst.

“We like to keep the teams together as much as possible, although it is not possible to make all happy,” Ernst said. “Those employees staying on will become KanEquip employees, and each location will operate as KanEquip.”

Straub International CEO Larry Straub was looking for a quality organization to turn Straub over to, according to a release. He saw KanEquip as the one.

“While we remain excited about the prospects for agriculture, we feel this is a very good time for us to move aside with recent industry changes and developments,” Straub said in a release. “It was very important for us that we transitioned our operations to a quality organization with a past history of success and a proven track record. We are confident this will be a good transition for our employees, suppliers and customers. We would like to thank everyone that has supported the Straub organization for the past 50 years and we hope you will give your full support to KanEquip moving forward.”