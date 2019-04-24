Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.36; Milo $2.91; Soybeans $7.54
PCP prices: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.44; Milo/cwt. $5.30; Soybeans $7.92
Scoular: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.64; Milo $3.34; Soybeans $8.06
