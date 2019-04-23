A turkey vulture caused a motorcycle accident on April 20 in Barber County that claimed the lives of a Fowler couple with Pratt connections. Killed in the accident were 42-year-old Brandon Husband and 43-year-old Jennifer Husband, both of Fowler. Jennifer is the daughter of Pratt resident Jamie Lang, former office manager at The Pratt Tribune.

The accident occurred when Brandon was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle southeast on River Road 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge, near Sun City. A vulture come out of the north ditch and struck Brandon in the head. The motorcycle went off the roadway into the north ditch, struck a barbwire fence and overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene and Jennifer was transported to Wesley Medical Center where she later died. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, reported at 3:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Condolences offered from staff at The Pratt Tribune.