Look for slightly cooler weather and a chance for showers on Tuesday in the Topeka area, as afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-60s.

Sunny skies and highs in the lower-70s return on Wednesday,

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

• Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

• Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.