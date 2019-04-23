The lawn is decorated at the Kiowa County Courthouse in Greensburg for a very special reason during the month of April.

Tammy Wolfley’s Daycare children have planted blue and white pinwheels on the Kiowa County Courthouse lawn. These pinwheels are a symbol used during April to draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month;

This year CASA (Children Worth Saving) desires to focus on healthy families in all the communities served.

CASA believes that all people share a responsibility for the well-being of children and their families. Since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, it’s the perfect time to help others understand that it is possible to do the things they love and help families and their community thrive.

All parents want to provide and nurture their child in a positive, healthy environment, but sometimes they need a little extra support along the way. Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers give a little extra support to local abused and neglected children through advocating for safe, permanent, and loving homes. Everyone can encourage parents proactively in their community and offer support—whether it’s by making a meal for the family, reading to a child, or becoming a CASA volunteer.

For more helpful suggestions or ideas on how to make parenting easier, visit https://www.kcsl.org/ParentTipCards.aspx.

Learn more about the CASA program at http://www.kansascasa.org or http://www.casaforchildren.org.

Collectively, these small steps will help create better, brighter futures for children and families in Kiowa County.