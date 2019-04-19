Ruthann Kay "Boo" Nelson, 69, of McPherson, passed away at 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 while in the company of family members, at her home, Kansas.

Ruthann was born in Hastings, Nebraska on Oct. 11, 1949, daughter of Arloa Josephine Ruth (Taylor) and Melvin Jesse Moore.

Ruthann attended the Harvard, Nebraska elementary school and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, in 1968. She later attended and graduated from Brown Mackie Business College, Salina, Kansas with her Business Degree.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church McPherson, where she was baptized.

Ruthann was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Through the years, she work as a CNA, Med Aide, Home Health Aide, and as a Restorative Aide all in McPherson. She later worked for the Sanitation Department for Nations Pizza and retired as a secretary for the Calvary Baptist Church.

Ruthann was a Girl Scout Leader a couple times for her daughter and later granddaughter. She enjoyed crocheting, family reunions, and spending time with her grandkids.

Ruthann Kay Moore was united in marriage to Garry L. Beals I, on Oct. 1, 1968 at the Free Methodist Church, McPherson. Garry died in 2006. Ruthann Kay Beals was united in marriage to Richard Nelson on Dec. 31, 2011 at Calvary Baptist Church McPherson.

She is survived by her devoted husband Richard Nelson, of McPherson; her children, Garry Beals II and wife Delanya, of McPherson, Angelia Myers and husband Keith, of McPherson, Michelle Marceau, of McPherson, Genell Price-Kluss, of McPherson, Darwin Nelson and wife Lorna, of McPherson, Monica Durst and husband Mitch, of Moundridge, and Tim Rowe and wife Tonya, of McPherson; her step-daughter Kim Marceau, of Mesa, Arizona; her siblings, Richard Moore and wife Jana, of Grand Prairie, Texas, Robin Noesker and husband Rick, of Appleton, Wisconsin, Rex Moore and wife Karen, of Gilbert, Arizona, and Ricky Moore and wife Kathy, of Harrisonville, Missouri; her 22 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Garry Beals I, daughter, April Dawn Beals, and step-daughter, Josette Beagle.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McPherson, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with Pastor Dan Cate officiating.

Burial will be in the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research or Calvary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School and can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.