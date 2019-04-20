We are in the midst of a week known as Holy Week. It’s the week where we remember when God showed His passionate love for the world. It’s the week where God most clearly showed his passionate love for you. God’s only Son Jesus came to us in a body like ours and was tempted in every way possible. He lived perfectly, and he became a perfect sacrifice to pay for the sin of the entire world. God’s only requirement for us is that we believe.

God loves you. God has a plan for your life. He sent Jesus so that we could have life and have it to the fullest. He came to free us from sin. Our sin is paid for. All we have to do is believe. But in faith, it’s not all puppy dogs and pretty sunsets.

Paul speaks about a struggle in the life of believers in the end of Chapter 7 of Romans. "21 I have discovered this principle of life—that when I want to do what is right, I inevitably do what is wrong. 22 I love God’s law with all my heart. 23 But there is another power within me that is at war with my mind. This power makes me a slave to the sin that is still within me. 24 Oh, what a miserable person I am! Who will free me from this life that is dominated by sin and death? 25 Thank God! The answer is in Jesus Christ our Lord. So you see how it is: In my mind I really want to obey God’s law, but because of my sinful nature I am a slave to sin."

Paul lays it out there pretty clearly. There is a tension in our hearts. We want to do what is right, but we often do what is wrong. Even though we are free from sin, we still struggle with it. Paul then begs this all-important question in light of the struggle between our flesh and the Spirit of Christ that lives in us. “Who will free me from this life that is dominated by sin and death? He doesn’t leave us hanging on for an answer. “Thank God! The answer is in Jesus Christ our Lord.

The next verse in Paul’s letter to the Romans is my all-time favorite verse. It is one I have to remind myself of daily. "So now there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus. 2 And because you belong to him, the power of the life-giving Spirit has freed you from the power of sin that leads to death.”

Why does this all matter? Of what use is this? Why does No Condemnation in Christ Jesus matter? There are joyful times in life coupled with the not so joyful times, but there is always this joy of No Condemnation in Christ Jesus that holds firm. No Condemnation in Christ Jesus is something you can cling to when the storms of life hit and the joys good memories can’t give you any hope.

No condemnation in Christ Jesus is the only thing that really matters. Paul says in Philippians 3:7-8 that, "7 I once thought these things were valuable, but now I consider them worthless because of what Christ has done. 8 Yes, everything else is worthless when compared with the infinite value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord."

In my almost 29 years I’ve had joy, I’ve had pain, I’ve had deep sorrow, I’ve had anxiety, I’ve had depression, I’ve been obedient, I’ve messed up. But the one thing that remained for me in the highs and the lows is this one thing, God has not condemned me. God loves me. God has a plan for me. There is nothing more valuable that knowing Jesus.

The same can be true for you. God loves you. God has not condemned you if you have faith in Jesus. God has a plan for your life. Faith in the Jesus of the Bible, the one who says he loves you no matter how far you’ve fallen or run away, that’s the one thing that remains. The Love of God in Christ Jesus is the one thing that will always stand true.