The McPherson Police Department will host "Conducting and Managing Internal Affairs Investigations" Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 at the McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas. Registration is $695 per student.

The FBI-LEED Internal Affairs course focuses on the most up-to-date procedures for conducting and managing internal affairs investigations by law enforcement agencies. The 4 and a half-day program will allow attendees to participate in real-world scenarios designed to be an interactive learning experience. The course explores ethics and integrity, agency policies and procedures, the complaint process, investigation of personnel complaints, administrative law, the interview process and special circumstances investigations.

Learn more and register online at www.fbileeda.org or call 877-772-7712. For local information regarding the training venue or hotel accommodations, contact Assistant Chief of Police Mikel T. Golden of the McPherson Police Department at 620-245-1202 or mikeg@mcpcity.com.