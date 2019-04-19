GREAT BEND — The Hays High baseball team took its first loss of the season, falling 7-6 on Thursday at Great Bend after the Panthers won in walkoff fashion.

Great Bend rallied for three runs in the seventh, scoring the game-winning run on a passed ball as the Indians dropped to 11-1 on the season and 5-1 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Hays trailed 4-1 before plating three in the sixth and two more in the seventh to grab a 6-4 lead.

But the Indians failed to record an out in the seventh, with Eddie Bujanda and Jesus Bujanda fueling the Panthers’ big inning with RBI hits.

Hays starting pitcher Dylan Dreiling went four-plus innings, allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six. Trey Riggs took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) and five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Indians will play host to Liberal in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. next Friday at Indian Field.