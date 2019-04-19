Today is Good Friday, which is noted as the day Christ was crucified.

I have wondered why such a horrible event is referred to as good. Online, I read an article by Forrest Wickman published in Slate magazine. He mentions several theories, then says there is only one that seems to be supported by linguists and historical evidence. He consulted several language experts and they confirmed that "good" came from the word "holy," and he gives examples of the relationship from other languages.

I can remember learning about this event as a young boy in Sunday school. I was baptized as a baby and attended Sunday school at the Congregational Church in Grafton, Massachusetts. I learned about the love of Jesus for everyone, even bad people. I could not understand why anyone would want to hurt Him. I could also understand the feelings of His followers when He was taken from them in such a horrible manner. I later learned about fanaticism and hatred and how they can cause people to do terrible things to each other.

The following comments are from the Baha’i writings: “All were shaken but Mary Magdalen. She was a veritable lioness. She gathered the others together and said, ‘Why do ye mourn? Did not the Christ foretell his crucifixion? Arise, and be assured. They have killed but the body; the reality can never die, for it is supreme, eternal, the word of God, the son of God. Why, therefore, are ye agitated?’ Thus, this heroine became the cause of re-establishing the faith of the apostles.” (Abdu'l-Baha, Divine Philosophy, p. 49)

We now know the crucifixion was followed by the resurrection of Christ.

“Know thou that the Messianic Spirit and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit is always manifest, but capacity and ability (to receive it) is more in some and less in others. After the crucifixion, the apostles had not, in the beginning, the capacity and ability to witness the Messianic reality. For they were agitated. But when they found firmness and steadfastness, their inner sight became opened, and they saw the reality of the Messiah as manifest. For the body of Christ was crucified and vanished, but the Spirit of Christ is always pouring upon the contingent world and is manifest before the insight of the people of assurance.” (Abdu'l-Baha, Tablets of Abdu'l-Baha v1, p. 193)

I believe the followers witnessed the “Messianic reality” of Jesus. The only way to describe this real experience was to use language referring to physical reality. There are references in the Bible indicating that this body was not an ordinary physical body. He could converse with followers and not be recognized, and then after His disappearance, the followers would recognize they had been talking to Jesus. His body could pass through walls and appear suddenly. All easy tasks for a spiritual body, which was the “Messianic reality” of Jesus.

This leads us to the Second Coming of Christ. Many Christians believe that conditions in the world are indicating the time is right for His return.

A Seventh Day Adventist publication about the book of Revelation describes the Second Coming as a time when everyone on the planet will know about the return. It will happen quickly and decisively.

My question is, if it is going to happen this way, why did Christ himself warn against false prophets? If it is this obvious, why is a warning necessary? The Bible says He will come as a thief in the night. A thief in the night comes in, leaves and the theft is not discovered until a later time. This suggests the Second Coming could happen and not be discovered until a later time.

This leaves much to ponder about the world around us. I encourage you to research more about the Baha’i claim on this topic.

