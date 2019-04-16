It appears Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is in the market for a new men's basketball assistant.

According to published reports, Chester Frazier is leaving K-State after seven seasons to join the staff of new Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, though a K-State spokesman said Tuesday that nothing was official yet.

The move first was reported Tuesday morning on Twitter by college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

Frazier goes back more than a dozen years with Weber, playing for him at Illinois from 2005-09. He then joined Weber as part of his first K-State staff in 2012 after one season as an Illinois graduate assistant.

Frazier's departure is the first shakeup on Weber's staff since Alvin Brooks left for Baylor three years ago.

Frazier, who also played professionally in Germany for two years, was a top recruiter for K-State with extensive contacts in Texas and his hometown Baltimore area. He played a big role in attracting senior standouts Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes to Manhattan.

At Virginia Tech, he will join Young, who recently left his head coaching job at Wofford to take over the Hokies program.