A long-standing community service award that the Kroger company grants each year has now been aligned to focus on the grocer's effort toward hunger relief and waste reduction through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan.

Dillon Stores Division has named Kristen Honeycutt, Home Manager at Dillons Marketplace in Hutchinson, as its inaugural 2018 Zero Hero.

The Zero Hero Award is a way to thank the dedicated associates – both individuals and teams at its stores, plants and other locations – who make their communities brighter through volunteerism, the company stated in a release.

Zero Hunger | Zero Waste addresses a fundamental absurdity in our food system: 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet 1 in 8 Americans experiences hunger. Kroger believes it can address this absurdity because it has both the scale and local connections to its communities to tackle the challenge. Zero Hero associates across Kroger share this passion.

Honeycutt was selected to receive the award in recognition of her efforts to educate and empower fellow peers across her store by serving as a champion of food rescue, food diversion, and recycling through Zero Hunger Zero Waste.

She is also a volunteer at the Reno County Food Bank, Salvation Army, and the Christian Soup Ministry.

“Kristen leads by example with a true passion for Zero Hunger Zero Waste in her heart,” said Colleen Juergensen, Dillons Stores Division President. “She fully understands her influence to help end hunger right here in Hutchinson by acting as a champion for food rescue. We all admire her efforts.”

Along with a celebration in her honor, representatives from Dillons recently presented Honeycutt with a recognition certificate and a $1,000 donation to the Christian Soup Ministry Inc., in acknowledgment of her dedication to ending hunger and eliminating waste in her community.

***

LINDSBORG – Bethany College has selected Marty Hanifin as the college’s new Vice President for Finance and Operations and Chief Financial Officer.

Hanifin brings years of senior higher education and government service and joins Bethany from Olivet College in Michigan.

He has held cabinet-level positions in both public and private colleges and universities. He started his career in higher education as an assistant vice president and director at the University of Oregon and went on to serve institutions in Colorado, Wisconsin, New York, and Michigan before joining Bethany College earlier this month.

Prior to his work in higher education, Hanifin enjoyed a career in state and legislative government. He was on the personal staffs of two Vermont governors and served the Oklahoma state senate appropriates committee.

In addition, he was chief financial and administrative officer for two state agencies. Hanifin is a veteran and served as an attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the United States Army.

In addition to his education and professional roles, Hanifin brings years of experience as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, a role in which he visits and reviews other institutions to see if they meet the Commission’s standards of accreditation. Bethany College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, a member of the North Central Association.

Hanifin is an attorney licensed in Oklahoma, Colorado, and Vermont. He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Virginia School of Law, where he also earned a graduate degree in government and foreign affairs. He holds a graduate degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma, where he held the Carl Albert Fellowship. His undergraduate education was received at Norwich University. He served for six years on the Norwich University Board of Fellows.

In addition to keeping up with friends and family around the country, Marty’s hobbies include swimming, piano, old movies, and a willingness to watch just about any sport on television.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

***

HESSTON – To honor its volunteers, who in 2018 put in over 22,400 hours of service, Bluestem Communities recently hosted volunteer appreciation luncheons at Water’s Edge.

At the Kidron Bethel Village luncheon, awards were presented to volunteers who have shown outstanding dedication to the core values of Bluestem Communities.

LaVera Schrag was given the Compassion Award for her longtime service in variety of areas, including music and special events.

The Innovation Award was presented to Bill Tumbleson, who has provided woodworking assistance and maintained the equipment in the campus woodshop.

The spiritual life volunteers were chosen to receive the Teamwork Award. The team has supported spiritual life at Kidron Bethel Village in many ways including facilitating support groups, Bible studies, special music and visitation. Members include Willy Penner, Lela Mae Sawatzky, Pat Friesen, Dottie Janzen, Donna Friesen, Florence Schloneger, Helen Ruth Unruh, Nancy Hilty, Fred Schroeder, and Wanda Harms.

Awards were also presented to several Schowalter Villa volunteers.

The Innovation Award was given to Judy Eilert. She facilitates dominoes multiple times a week, personally getting to know each resident who participates.

Lance Diener was presented with the Compassion Award. As a volunteer, Lance pays close attention to detail and goes out of his way to make residents and staff members feel special.

The Teamwork Award was given to the Main Street Gifts volunteers. The large group oversees merchandising, schedule coordination and working as a store clerk. Roni Caffrey and Sharon Brenneman accepted the award on behalf of the team.

The public is invited to share their time and talent with residents of Bluestem Communities. For more information on volunteering, contact community outreach coordinator Rachel Bucklin, 620-327-3497, rachelb@bluestemks.org.

***

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer Val Gleason has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know in 2019.

Following multiple recent five-star ratings and various other recognitions for NMC, Gleason is being featured as a CEO that leads a hospital which is “consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association and HIMSS as top institutions.”

The complete list of this year’s honorees can be found at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/50-rural-hospital-and-health-system-ceos-to-know-2019.html.

Newton Medical Center is a 103-bed hospital in Newton providing comprehensive medical care to those in Harvey and surrounding counties.

***

Katie Westphal of Westphal Jewelers in Hutchinson recently received four jewelry design awards at the Independent Jewelers Organization convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Her designs of a ring, bracelet, pendant, and earrings all won second place awards. Judging was done by fellow jewelers and designers. The convention was represented by 800 stores and 3,000 jewelers from the United States and Canada.

Her winning designs are on display at Westphal Jewelers, 127 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Katie has won over 15 state and national awards.