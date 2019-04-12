Karla Prickett, Salina, is the Artist-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main St., Lindsborg now through Sunday, April 14. During Makers Street Artwalk, Friday, April 12, Prickett will have a reception from 5PM to 8PM hosted by the Raymer Society. She will be exhibiting and “creating new works specifically mixed media collage on canvas.” Lonnie Liljegren will also be exhibiting his pencil collection at the Red Barn Studio. For more information please contact raymer@redbarnstudio.org, 785 227-2217.