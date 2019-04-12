How embarrassing to watch former Vice President Joe Biden grovel at the inaptly named Biden Courage Awards in New York on March 26. Then on Feb. 17, Biden told a European audience in Munich, Germany, that America is an embarrassment.

This is the same Biden who withdrew from the 1988 presidential race after plagiarizing a speech by British Labor leader Neil Kinnock.

Has there ever been a creepier assortment of Democrats running for president? They can’t shed their scales fast enough to keep pace with their competitive pandering.

Stop pushing faith-based fairy tales like the Green New Deal and encouraging Central American migrants flooding our border.

— Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson