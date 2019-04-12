WICHITA — The Wichita State Shocker Pre-State Challenge opened Thursday at Cessna Stadium with several field events, distance events and the pentathlon.

Berean Academy’s Erin Topham finished sixth in the girls’ elite division of the 1,600-meter run in 5:38.32.

Newton’s Alaina Stucky finished ninth in the girls’ elite division of the 3,00-meter run in 12:50.12.

Erik Jantz took fifth in the 6-4A 3,200-meter run in 10:31.05.

Halstead’s Parker Schroeder won the 3-1A girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5:44.20.

Aric Propst finished fourth in the Class 3-1A boys’ javelin in 145-4.

Remington’s Lucy Brown finished second in the 3-1A girls’ 3,200-meter run in 12:41.80.

Asher Brownb took second in the 3-1A boys’ 3,200-meter run in 10:47.35.

The meet concludes today.

Shocker Pre-State

Classic

Thursday’s Area results

GIRLS

3-1A Javelin — 8. Shelby Clark Hes. 103-6, 19. Harley Ferralez 78-9.

3-1A 1,600-m. run — 1. Parker Schroeder Hal. 5:44.20, 9. Lucy Brown Rem. 6:01.06, 15. Kaia Siebert Hal. 6:11.39.

6-4A 1,600-m. run — 21. Gabrielle Mayes New. 6:16.53.

Elite 1,600-m. run — 6. Erin Topham BA 5:38.22.

3-1A 3,200-m. run — 2. Lucy Brown Rem. 12:41.80, 7. Harley Ferralez Hes. 13:29.44, 8. Audrey Van Zelfden Rem. 13:31.95.

Elite 3,200-meter run — 9. Alaina Stucky New. 12:50.12.

BOYS

6-1A Hammer throw — 8. Kade Crittenden Hes. 94-1.

3-1A Javelin — 4. Aric Propst Hal. 145-4.

6-4A Javelin — 12. Kenyon Forest New. 133-4, 13. Matthew McBeth New. 129-0.

6-1A 2,000-m. steeplechase — 24. Jordyn Vogt Hes. 8:06.06, 25. Joey Kueker Hes. 8:21.07.

3-1A 1,600-m. run — 7. Asher Brown Rem. 5:05.85, 10. Johnny Yang Hes. 5:07.82, 17. Tokiwa Armstrong Bur. 5:22.27, 26. Lucas Leis Bur. 5:32.75.

6-4A 1,600-m. run — 10. Noah Massanari New. 4:56.02.

3-1A 3,200-m. run — 2. Asher Brown Rem. 10:47.35, 16. Joey Kueker Hes. 12:01.58.

6-4A 3,200-m. run — 5. Erik Jantz New. 10:31.05, 21. Luke Schmidt New. 11:11.88.