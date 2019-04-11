Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southwest corner of Avenue A and Main Street.

The original structure located there was built in 1890 and housed the E.W. Gilbert Dry Goods & Millinery on the first floor and the Puterbaugh Land Office on the second floor.

By 1909, it had become the Salt City Business College and the Hub Furniture Co.

After that, it was a variety of furniture companies with such names as Graber's, Home Furn., Charles Sweet, and Williams and Pratz operated there. In 1947, it became Aral L. Isham's Furniture, which had the longest run there. Isham's closed in 1989, and the structure burned down on Feb. 5, 1992.

By 1995, the city had obtained the property, cleared it and began construction of the Avenue A Park, which was completed in 1997. The fourth photo shows the Avenue A Park today, with the now opened and rerouted Cow Creek channel.