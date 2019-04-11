A Leavenworth business that was closed because of a recent tax seizure is now allowed to reopen, according to a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Zach Fletcher with the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the owners of Biringer’s Shop and Service have reached an acceptable agreement with the state agency, allowing the business to reopen.

According to an earlier news release, agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue executed tax warrants March 25 and seized assets at the business because of the nonpayment of sales taxes totaling $12,647. The business was sealed at that time and a public notice was posted.