A semi-trailer driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Wednesday in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:50 p.m. on US-83 highway, just north of Road 17, in Seward County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Kenworth semi-trailer was northbound on US-83 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and lost control. The semi then hit a sign and rolled onto its right side before it came to rest.

The driver, Damon E. Brown, 69, of Plains, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.