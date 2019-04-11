People who are wanting to find deals on secondhand items will have plenty of garage sales to choose from this week in Lansing.

The city will host a Citywide Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday.

The sale is actually a collection of garage sales throughout the city.

Residents participating in the event have signed up to have the locations of their individual garage sales included on a map put together by the city.

Tim Dossey, event and marketing coordinator for the city, said the citywide event will feature more than 120 garage sales.

He said a copy of the garage sale location map will be available beginning today on the city’s website, www.lansing.ks.us

The map also can be found on Facebook on the Lansing, Kansas, Happenings page.

Dossey said people also can pick up copies of the map at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace.

The city of Lansing organizes Citywide Garage Sale events twice a year in the spring and fall.

“We do get people from outside the community that come in that day,” Dossey said.

This week’s event will be the seventh annual Spring Citywide Garage Sale.

