Today's Birthday (04/11/19). Expand your boundaries this year. Your professional status rises with disciplined consistency. Find buried treasure. Home and family blossom this summer, before a professional obstacle shifts your path. Your career takes off next winter, as you adapt to shifts at home. Pursue a passion.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Plan carefully before launching into a domestic project. Take advantage of a golden opportunity for a long-desired change. Do the research before investing time or money.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect with a clever crew over a brilliant idea. Take their comments into consideration. Discuss plans and preparations. Discover an unexpected solution to a breakdown.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- An error, misunderstanding or repair could get expensive. Extra income could become available due to an insider advantage or windfall. Balance numbers. Invest in success.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A disappointment could thwart a personal project. Miscommunication or mistakes cause delays. Don't discuss unfinished plans. Rearrange what you've got. Consider another view.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down and contemplate. Avoid crowds and expensive scenarios. Peace and quiet satisfies your spirit. Get introspective as you clean house. Consider past, present and future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Huddle with your team to resolve a challenge. Share the load for greater ease. Hold off on big changes, and wait for better conditions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Find another route around a professional obstacle. Don't get casual about keeping your promises. Integrity provides workability. Someone important is paying attention.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your territory. Traffic and travel obstacles could arise. Technology makes things easier. Can you explore from home? Enjoy a sweet discovery. Secrets get revealed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Handle a financial difficulty before it grows. Stay in communication. Change or keep your agreements. Postpone what you can to focus on balancing accounts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Resolve a challenge with your partner. Take time to iron out misunderstandings or discord. New information threatens assumptions. Shift expectations. Keep an optimistic outlook.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow the pace to balance your work, health and energy. Fix something that is broken. Avoid accidents or injury. Keep your equipment in good order. Nurture yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Your perfect romance may not look like what you imagined. Share a passion. Consider what is most important to you. Find love in unexpected places.