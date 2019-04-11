NEWTON— On Tuesday, 17 schools competed in the Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station, including The McPherson High School golf team. the Bullpups ended finishing ninth with 363. Maize South High School won the hole invitational with 318. Garden City came second with 324 and Salina Central took third with 329.

Tyler Hoxie was the Bullpups' top golfer as scored 89. Both Hayes Schmid and Jace Kinnamon tied for 91 and Gus Ruddle shot for 92. Neil Raymond and Cooper Courtney added 93 in scoring.

