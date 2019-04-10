Many people have heard the name Silkville and know it’s a place near Williamsburg, but few know the history of the project. Silkville will be a “show and tell” program at the Richmond Community Museum, 119 E. Central in Richmond, Sunday, April 14th, and the public is invited. Bob Marsh, of Ottawa, will give a Power Point presentation and Judy Simpson of Williamsburg will have additional photos and information. Both have a deep knowledge of Silkville. The Museum will open at 1 p.m. so visitors may browse among the many artifacts and archival materials about the community, with the Silkville program starting at 2 o’clock.

Silkville was not a town, but an effort starting in 1869 to form a socialistic agricultural commune on 3,400 acres south of Williamsburg. The growth and eventual failure of the silk-producing experiment will be explained. Silkville is now a working cattle ranch.

The Richmond Museum has some new displays for 2019, including about 35 pictures of wedding cakes made by the late Catherine (Mrs. Joseph) Mildfelt in the 1950s and ‘60s. Some of the photos show the intricate details of the cakes which were as delicious as they were beautiful, say those who had her bake cakes for their special occasions

If you have a picture of a wedding or other cake that Mrs. Mildfelt made, you are asked to bring a copy to add to the display. Most photos include the bride and groom which makes the pictures even more interesting.

Other new materials have been added at the museum since it closed for the winter, so visitors will have plenty to see when they visit Sunday to learn about earlier days at Richmond, plus all about Silkville.