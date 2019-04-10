As you might have caught onto by now, I prefer a fairly varied diet. There’s really no telling what I’ll be eating from day to day — and in general, I think it’s best if I’ve never made whatever it is quite the same way before.

Sometimes I’m even surprised by my own food.

But every rule has its exceptions, and I hit the other end of the spectrum on a few things. I can also delve deep into repetition: I’m always more than ready to stuff my face with popcorn, I ate a mango every single day for six months in Kenya, there is never an appropriate time to turn down dark chocolate, and I feel kind of sad if I haven’t eaten any carrots all day.

And then there’s yogurt. Very rarely does a day go by that I don’t eat some amount of yogurt. It’s pretty much my go-to for any meal or snack, and I’m still in awe sometimes of how good it is.

I grew up on homemade yogurt, so I guess my taste buds are wired to appreciate its tart and fresh flavor, even unsweetened. I like making mine extra tangy.

Some call it sour; I call it delicious.

So when Brian and I moved out of the hospital scene and onto the farm, one of the first kitchen things I did was make a giant pot of yogurt.

Four gallons may have technically been excessive, but I missed yogurt so much. I figured I had to make up for lost time.

Getting back into the swing of things also made me feel at home. Making and eating yogurt has always been a part of my everyday familiarity, so the routines and flavor of homemade yogurt taste like comfort and stability to me.

That would be enough right there to clinch the valuable nature of homemade yogurt, but the benefits extend far beyond the emotional. Yogurt is economical, nutritious, easy, versatile and global.

And it kind of feels like a magic trick — voila, milk that turns into yogurt! I taught a yogurt-making class at Apron Strings on Saturday, and it’s one of my favorites to share. It opens up a whole new world of possibilities!

Yogurt is just as at home in a sweet smoothie, a savory sauce or a baked good as it is in a breakfast bowl, a tangy marinade or a rich soup.

And it’s at home in my fridge. No matter when you read this, I probably just finished up another serving of it.

