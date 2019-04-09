The K.A.M.S. 24th annual Model Car Contest and Swap Meet will be Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites, 2110 W. Crawford. This year's theme will be station wagons and sedan deliveries.

Vendor setup will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Public admission will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for model cars will be 9 a.m. to noon, and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Model entry fee is $2 per model. Model categories will include junior beginners, street rod, street machine, custom, ordinary stock, low rider, curbside, light truck and van, commercial and slammer, among others.

General admission is $3 per person. Ages 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information, call Todd Buckles at (785) 523-4362 or David Johnson at 452-1068.