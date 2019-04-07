A year ago Salina Liberty fans took great pleasure in watching running back Dominique Carson cut up opposing defenses for both yards and touchdown.

It wasn’t nearly as enjoyable on Saturday night, as Carson returned to Tony’s Pizza Events Center and scored five touchdowns for the Texas Revolution in their 67-60 victory over the Liberty.

Salina was in good position late in the third quarter with a 40-34 lead, only to see the Revolution score four unanswered touchdowns in a 12-minute stretch. After that, the Liberty never had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.

Liberty head coach Heron O’Neal had a virtual laundry list of items that he felt proved costly for his team after they dropped to 1-2 this season.

“Too many penalties, too many dropped passes, too many routes run wrong, too many missed tackles,” O’Neal said. “That’s a pretty good start.

“We lost the turnover battle and you aren’t going to win too many games when you do that. It’s the second game this year we’ve lost that and we lost the game as well.”

Carson was the leading rusher in Champions Indoor Football a year ago, averaging 60.5 yards a game. He also had 25 touchdowns as a member of the Liberty, helping them reach the CIF semifinals in 2018.

His numbers for the Revolution (2-0) in this game included 11 carries for 30 yards and two touchdowns, nine catches for 51 yards and three touchdowns, and two kickoff returns for 73 yards.

“There’s a reason you like to come back and play against teams that you played for,” Carson said. “There’s a love they had for you and a love you had for them.

“I’m a performer and I go from town to town, but I love Salina. They treated me good here.”

The Liberty trailed 34-20 with less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, but got a 12-yard Andrew Jackson to Rashad Pargo touchdown pass to make it a one-score deficit at the break.

Salina then scored back-to-back touchdowns to start the second half — the first on a Pargo 5-yard scoring reception and the second on a 4-yard Jackson keeper — to go in front 40-34 with 4:53 to play in the third.

The Revolution pulled even on the next possession, then had a pair of Carson touchdowns to start the fourth. His 3-yard scoring run made it 53-40, before Trey Colbert followed with an interception and 50-yard return for another touchdown to put Texas up 60-40 with 5:55 to play.

“Everything was pretty much clicking — special team, offense as well as our defense,” O’Neal said. “The momentum switch was when we had the ball 40-40, we got the stop and got the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line, but get called for two back-to-back holding calls that knocked us out of pretty much everything.

“You can’t get those when you’ve got it first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Then we didn’t score again the rest of that quarter. That was the momentum switch right there and we never recovered from that point.”

The Liberty were still down 20 with inside a minute to play. Pargo got his third touchdown reception to make it 67-54, and after a defensive stop, Jackson completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Tracy Brooks on the final play of the game.

“I do like the way we fought all the way through,” O’Neal said. “We went to two onside kicks and didn’t get them, but we did keep them out on the last one and erased a 20-point deficit to only losing by six points.

“I’m definitely happy with that but we needed to be more consistent in that third quarter. That was the difference in this game.”

The loss spoiled a big night for Brooks, as the Liberty’s current running back carried 17 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, had six catches for 30 yards and one score, and returned a first-quarter kickoff 34 yards for a touchdown.

Jackson was 16 of 34 passing for 126 yards and five touchdowns, and Matthew Craig had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Salina will be off next Saturday but will be at home again the following week, facing the Wichita Force on April 20.