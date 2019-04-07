MANHATTAN — Wyatt Hubert probably didn't realize it at the time, what with fighting for playing time as a redshirt freshmen.

But all the while, through his performance during Kansas State's up-and-down 2018 football season, he also was slowly but surely building a reputation as a dependable Big 12 defensive end.

Throw in his natural leadership instincts and it is easy to see why, under a new coaching regime, Hubert has emerged as a force both in the Wildcat locker room and on the practice field.

"I have experience underneath my belt now and I just try to lead by example and try to keep doing what I've been doing," said Hubert, a former Shawnee Heights standout, who started six games last season at defensive end for the 5-7 Wildcats. "The first step in being a leader is obviously showing a good example, setting an example for everyone else.

"I'm in a good position now to show my leadership both physically and verbally, because being a sophomore on the field I can relate to all those guys older than me and to the guys that are younger than me."

Exemplary example

Then again, even if Hubert wasn't inclined to step front and center, he might not have had a choice.

"I think Wyatt has been thrust into that role just by his performance," said Buddy Wyatt, the Wildcats' new defensive ends coach. "I guess he made a lot of strides toward the end of last year and just kept getting better and better.

"And now in the offseason, he's been really impressive in the drills and things that he's done, so everybody kind of looks up to him. Because when he's out there practicing, he is really a productive guy."

Hubert, who measures a solid 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, started last season backing up current seniors Reggie Walker and Kyle Ball at defensive end. But he started two early games in place of an injured Ball and returned to the lineup permanently in the final four games.

He also ranked ninth on the team with 34 tackles and his 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks — third nationally among freshmen — trailed only Walker's 12.5 and 7.5.

With those numbers, not to mention freshman All-America honors from USA Today, came the gravitas to be more vocal during the offseason. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said that Hubert and senior tackle Trey Dishon are the leaders on the defensive front "that set the bar."

Scheme suits personnel

At the same time, Hubert is grappling with a new defensive scheme that requires much from the end position, including dropping into pass coverage.

"I think it's well suited for our personnel, especially at D-end," he said. "We all sit around 6-2, 6-3, 250 (pounds), so that's good size to do everything — rush the quarterback, have run fits (and) drop into coverage, as well.

"I'd say we're very athletic, but we're guarding people who are more athletic than us, who are quicker than us and shorter. It's challenging, but it's really helping us and it's making us better."

Senior middle linebacker Justin Hughes has raved about the defensive line, and Hazelton has called the ends arguably the strongest position group on the defense.

"Wyatt Hubert is a freaky animal," Hughes said. "Our defensive line is just dominating.

"(Earlier this spring) at practice, Wyatt Hubert was just throwing guys left and right and you just look at it from the sideline and you're like, we've got some really good players up front."

Hubert said he still sees room for improvement in his own game and he's determined to take a step forward in 2019.

"Last year my pass rush, I was usually on the inside more, rather than outside ... so I didn't get a whole lot of rushes on the outside," he said. "I only had 4 1/2 sacks, which is not a great number and nothing toward where I want to be at the end of the season.

"So I say definitely my pass rush on the edge (is a priority)."

Forward thinking

There also is a sense of urgency.

"I definitely took this offseason very, very seriously," Hubert said. "Going into my redshirt sophomore year, I think this is a very important year for me to show up, because this is the year where players either get better or are a so-called bust from their freshman year.

"As long as I keep getting better from last year, that's the main thing. Not just me as a leader, but as a team overall."

Wyatt, a 28-year coaching veteran with vast experience spanning the Big 12, Big 10 and SEC, sees no reason why Hubert can't take his game to another level.

"He's a physical kid," Wyatt said. "He's very physical and he's very talented and he's smart.

"So he's smart, he's physical and he has some athleticism. That's a lethal combination when you put all of those three together."