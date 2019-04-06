Police calls
People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Michael Lloyd Canfield, 32, in connection with possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement officer, 4/5.
Brittny Marie Adams-Humphrey, 25, in connection with aggravated battery, 4/5.
Rudz Descartes, 28, in connection with aggravated assault, 4/5.
Alexander Michael Kashkin, 20, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/5.
Jonathan Gerard Wheeler Jr., 31, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/5.
Lance Wade Greathouse, 48, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/5.
Brian Gregory Carlson, 36, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/5.
Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.
1800 blk. S.E. 21st St., possession of stolen property, 1:52 p.m. 4/5.
700 blk. S.W. Fairlawn Road, theft, 7 p.m. 4/2-5 a.m. 4/3.
300 blk. S.W. 32nd Terrace, theft, 5 p.m. 4/4-8 a.m. 4/5.