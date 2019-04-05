Railer golfers

fourth at Mac

McPHERSON — The Newton High School boys’ golf team claimed a fourth-place team finish Thursday at the McPherson Invitational at the Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Hays won the 12-team field at 311, followed by Salina Sacred Heart at 317, Salina South at 332, Newton at 339 and Great Bend and Hutchinson each at 340.

Josh Norris of Hays shot a one-over 71 to claim top medalist honors. Tate Herrenbruck of Sacred Heart and Trent Sutherland of Arkansas City each finished at 72.

The Railers claimed a pair of medals — Erick Hernandez in seventh at 76 and Hunter Lujano in 10th at 79.

Zach Engelken was 24th at 85, followed by Caleb Koontz in 49th at 99, Cooper Burns in 58th at 106 and Omar Hernandez in 74th at 126.

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sand Creek Station.

McPherson Inv.

Thursday

Turkey Creek GC

Par 70

Team scores — Hays 311, Salina Sacred Heart 317, Salina South 332, Newton 339, Great Bend 340, Hutchinson 340, Buhler 344, Sterling 361, McPherson 374, Derby 385, St. John-Hudson 433, Winfield 469. Arkansas City no team score.

Medalists — 1. Josh Norris Hys. 36-35—71; 2. Tate Herrenbruck SSH 39-33—72; 3. Trent Sutherland AC 38-34—72; 4. Cole Streck GB 38-35—73; 5. Parker Renz SS 38-35—73; 6. Tradgon McCrae Hys. 37-36—73; 7. Erick Hernandez New. 41-35—76; 8. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 40-37—77; 9. Kameron Shaw SSH 35-43—78; 10. Hunter Lujano New. 38-41—79.

Other Newton scores — 24. Zach Engelken New. 42-43—85; 49. Caleb Koontz New. 43-56—99; 58. Cooper Burns New. 50-56—106; 74. Omar Hernandez New. 61-65—126.

Newton soccer

team falls

ANDOVER — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Andover 3-1 Thursday night in non-league play at the Andover District Stadium.

The game was tied 0-0 at the half.

Andover scored the first goal, but Newton tied the game on a goal by Aroamma Campos with an assist from Megan Crist.

Andover scored twice in the final 30 minutes to win the game.

Newton is 1-6 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at unbeaten Valley Center.

Junior varsity — Andover 4, Newton 0

Hesston 4th

at Wellington

WELLINGTON — The Hesston High School golf team opened the season with a fourth-place finish Thursday at the 13-team Wellington Invitational.

Goddard Eisenhower won the team title at 310, two strokes better than Wellington. Andover was third at 341, followed by Hesston at 354 and Wichita Collegiate at 357.

Blake Saffell of Wellington was top medalist with a six-under 64. Tyler Trudo of Eisenhower was second at 72. Hesston’s Grant Brenneman was third at 77.

Other Hesston golfers were Landon Spencer in 24th at 91, Lucas Roth in 28th at 93 and Jace Regier in 30th at 93,

Hesston competes today at the Hillsboro Invitational at the Hillsboro Municipal Golf Course.

Wellington Inv.

Thursday

Wellington GC

Par 70, 6,290 yds.

Team scores — Goddard Eisenhower 310, Wellington 312, Andale 341, Hesston 354, Wichita Collegiate 357, Augusta 373, Clearwater 375, Mulvane 380, Circle 395, Andover 396, Rose Hill 399, Goddard 400, Andover Central 406.

Medalists —1. Blake Saffell Wel. 32-32—64; 2. Tyler Trudo GE 35-37—72; 3. Grant Brenneman Hes. 39-38—77; 4. Zach Burgess WC 43-36—79; 5. Emory Kaylor GE 41-38—79; 6. Andy Sloss GE 40-39—79; 7. Deitrek Gill Wel. 42-38—80; 8. Mateo Villegas GE 39-41—80; 9. Colby Eck Andl.39-42—81; 10. Trevor Black Andl.41-41—82.

Other Hesston results — 24. Landon Spencer 46-45—91, 28. Lucas Roth 45-48—93, 30. Jace Regier 43-50—93.

Swathers 2nd

at Smoky Valley

LINDSBORG — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team placed second out of eight teams at the Ron Dalsten Invitational Tuesday in Lindsborg.

Host Smoky Valley won the meet at 64 points, followed by Hesston at 50, Wichita Collegiate at 39, Abilene at 35, Pratt at 24, Smoky Valley Orange at 11, Hillsboro at 1 and Concordia at 0.

Hesston’s Logan Gamble won the singles title at 4-0, losing just one game. He downed Cole Brumbaugh of Smoky Valley 8-0 in the championship match. Jeb Carlson took third at 3-1, beating Caden Donnenwerth of Pratt 8-0 in the third-place match.

Levi Peachy-Stoner and Cedon Yoder placed sixth in doubles at 2-2. Ethan Moran and Trevor Gamble finished ninth in doubles at 3-1.

“We played pretty well and I am pretty pleased with the results,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “We had both Logan and Jeb in singles as Isaac (Decker) and Cole (Deutschendorf) had conflicts and were unable to play. Logan was really sharp and played great all day. He was really dialed in and it was great to see him play as well as he did. Jeb played well too. In his semi, Cole Brumbaugh played a smart match and Jeb got down early. He fought back but Cole is too a good a player to give him that big early lead. It was a well played match between two very nice players.

“Levi and Cedon had a very good day to finish in the top six. They played pretty consistently all day which served them well. Ethan and Trevor lost a tough first-round match in which they made quite a few unforced errors but I was pleased to see them roll through the back side bracket and felt that they got better with each match that they played. All in all a very good day for us.”

HC softball

team sweeps

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team is on a five-game winning streak after sweeping Fort Scott Community College Thursday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at the Hesston City Field.

Hesston won 11-5 and 4-3.

Stats for the game were not posted.

Tuesday, Hesston downed the Tabor College junior varsity 12-1 and 10-2. Both games ended after five innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Anyssa Aguilar and Chelsea Smith each hit home runs. Smith finished the day with six RBIs. Aguilar drove in three runs. Smith also pitched the win, striking out seven in four innings. Amy Bretado struck out one in the fifth.

In the second game, Bretado hit two home runs, driving in five. Lexi Avalos and Sadie Leatherman each added a home run. Jessie Miranda drove in two runs. Leatherman and Miranda each had three hits.

Bretado struck out four in four innings for the win. Smith struck out two.

Hesston is 16-11, 7-5 in conference play, and hosts Pratt Community College at 4 p.m. today.