Look for a chance for showers Thursday in the Topeka area with highs around 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday should be sunny with a high around 70.

Then look for more rain over the weekend, with highs around 70 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.