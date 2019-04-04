The Kansas Department of Transportation expects to begin work on a pair of bridge repair projects along Interstate 70 in Ellis County next week.

Crews will be repairing the bridges carrying westbound I-70 over Kansas Highway 247 at exit 145 in Ellis and U.S. Highway 183 at exit 159 in Hays. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the construction zones with a reduced speed limit of 60 mph. Minor delays not exceeding five minutes should be expected.

PCI Roads LLC is the primary contractor for both projects. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting. For more information, contact Hays area construction engineer Nick Rogers at 785-625-9718 or nick.rogers@ks.gov.