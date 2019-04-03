A Salina woman's vehicle was stolen Tuesday afternoon while briefly parked in downtown Salina.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, the woman parked her 2002 Dodge Durango in the 100 block of East Iron Street about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to enter a business in the downtown area.

The woman left her keys on the floorboard of the vehicle and the doors unlocked, Forrester said. When she exited the business about 3:20 p.m., she found her vehicle missing.

The Durango is described as gold in color with a license of KS860LUS and a value of $2,500.

Forrester said area surveillance video showed an unidentified subject in a light-colored hoodie walk around the vehicle, then enter it about 3:15 p.m. and drive off down an alley in the north 100 block of Santa Fe Avenue.