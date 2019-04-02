Today's Birthday (04/02/19). Discover unexplored horizons this year. Discipline with your professional craft pays off. Take advantage of a windfall. Summer home renovations lead to a career switchback. Career growth next winter comes before domestic changes require adaptation. Expand your boundaries with new perspectives.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 5 -- News could astonish. Hide somewhere peaceful and quiet. All is not as it appears. Avoid rumors. Verify accusations from a second source. Wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your long-term community vision in mind. Be hopeful; not foolish. Don't fund a fantasy. Do your research, and focus efforts toward simple targeted actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep taking action to forward your professional dreams and visions. Consider outrageous ideas. List what you want to be, do, have and contribute.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Make reservations in advance. Don't depend on a fantasy. Send applications, and confirm your itinerary. Costs may be higher than expected. Research for best options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for shared gain. Reaffirm a commitment with your partner. Listen to all considerations before making a financial decision. Come up with a win-win scenario.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Words grease the wheels with your partner. Discuss your dreams. Indulge in wild speculation, illusions and fantasy. Create new practical possibilities from the exercise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Take a refreshing pause to consider your goals, objectives and dreams for your physical labors, health and fitness. Indulge a fantasy. Get clever ideas onto paper.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance grows in conversation with someone sweet. Allow for contingencies. The rules may change mid-game. Listen to your intuition. Share your dreams. Talk about love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Imagine domestic dreams realized. Talk with family and housemates about your home improvement visions. Get imaginative. Indulge wild suggestions. Pursue one idea you all love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Brilliant ideas abound today. Creative expression flowers. Dig down for authenticity and truth. Write your dreams, visions and desires. Describe perfection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit through communications. Express your dreams. Ask for what you want, no matter how impossible it may seem. Connect with a sense of spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider the consequences of a personal decision. Discover something new about yourself. Write down your future dreams, hopes and visions. Accept divine inspiration.