Dreams came alive in Downtown Garden City last year with 10 new businesses opening their doors in the heart of the city — including a long-awaited brewery.

The entrepreneurial spirit spreading on Main Street and beyond brought in an estimated $16 million in sales last year — an increase of about 3 percent from 2017.

“Downtown Garden City is proving to be the true heart and soul of the community,” said Shelia Crane, Downtown Vision executive director.

The opening of Flat Mountain Brewhouse, 207 N. Main St., fulfilled a major goal, Crane said.

“Since Garden City now has the only brewery for miles, it will likely bring a good amount of out-of-town traffic, as well,” she added.

Flat Mountain joins other businesses increasing the night life downtown, which meets another goal of Downtown Vision. Veteran businesses — Ninja Sushi & Steak House and Las Margaritas — also stay open beyond typical business hours.

“The addition of the Brewhouse now has Main Street parking filling up in the evenings,” Crane said.

Other newcomers to downtown include: A Touch of Serenity Massage & Spa, 424 N. Main St.; AG Resource Management, 117 E. Laurel St.; Bow Wow Salon, 505 S. Main St.; Culture Barbershop, 107 W. Chestnut St.; Fit Body Bootcamp, 306 N. Main St.; Flourish Herbals, 203 E. Laurel St.; Klaus Wood Pellets and Outdoor Living, 401 N. Main St.; Modern Lactation, 203 E. Laurel St.; Sagehouse Soaps, 312 N. Main St.; Steve Dyer - Allstate Insurance, 205 E. Laurel St.; and Tumbleweed Thrift Boutique, 115 W. Grant Ave.

These business openings added 53 jobs and increased the occupancy rate in the downtown district to 92 percent, up from 89 percent in 2017, Crane said.

“We assisted the majority of the new businesses in some aspect, and all but one of these opened in the second half of 2018,” she said. “It was a very busy year.”

More changes keep coming as Gordmans will replace Stage this year, said Sydney Edens, Stage spokesperson. The Houston company is opening 38 Gordmans this month and 36 more this summer.

Garden City’s Stage will close a few weeks before Gordmans opens in late June, said Edens, who added that “All of the current associates will be offered a job at Gordmans.”

Stage has been a great anchor downtown for a long time with strong sales, Crane said. While Downtown Vision is disappointed to lose Stage and its name brands, Gordmans is expected to draw customers from surrounding states.

Also in the works, two established businesses — Roots Juice Co. and Klaus Wood Pellets — plan to expand. Roots will grow into a space next door to its current location. Klaus’ will increase its retail area for outdoor furniture.

Pinky’s and New Grind, two food truck vendors often at Food Truck Fridays at Stevens Park, are considering opening brick and mortar stores too.

Downtown brought in $162,077 in sales tax revenue for the city of Garden City in 2018. Private investment downtown was $1,329,970 last year. Revenue in city permits was $24,614.

The only downtown business Crane was aware of to open and close in 2018 was Phil’s Grill, 125 W. Pine St. Historically known as the American Legion Building, and also recently housing an Italian restaurant, the site is now available.

“If you have not been to downtown Garden City in a while, you don’t know what you are missing,” Crane said. “Come on down and check out all the variety of stores and restaurants. There is a lot going on, and you will find something available for every style, age, gender and shopping occasion.”

Finney County Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Lona DuVall also voiced excitement over the downtown growth.

“We have been fortunate that our downtown has stayed pretty vibrant,” she said, adding that a key to recent growth has been the city investing in the Downtown Development Fund.

“The brewery was obviously a home run,” DuVall said. “We are very excited.”

Eighth Street and Heroes' Way

By mid-2020, Eighth Street businesses will see sidewalks, landscaping, banners and more improvements, said Sam Curran, Garden City’s director of public works.

The city received a $750,000 Transportation Alternative grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the changes.

The grant puts the icing on the cake for Eighth Street business owners and shoppers, Curran said. Improvements to conform to American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements also will be included.

The city will pay for road construction issues, Curran said. Those will be bid out with Kansas Avenue and Jennie Barker Road projects to save money.

Sometime in the future, Heroes' Way, a block of Pine Street located directly south of Stevens Park, may also see changes, Curran said.

“It’s on the radar for downtown,” he said. “We really don’t have a set plan right now.”

Preliminary discussions have veered away from completely closing the street. More attractive options for barricading Hero’s Way during events are among the possibilities.

Depending on what the city decides to do with the city swimming pool, Stevens Park could be a site for a “spray ground” for children. Spray grounds aren’t pools but a flat slab, bucket or other design shooting water up into the air, Curran said.

“It might be a thing we do there,” Curran said, emphasizing nothing has been decided.

Downtown Events

Increasing social media marketing helped double and triple crowds at some downtown events this past year. Fall Fest drew a record number of vendors, and the Banner Art Walk saw its strongest lineup of paintings yet, Crane said. Food Truck Fridays remain popular as do December’ tree lighting ceremony in Stevens Park, Letters to Santa, Sip N Shop, Christmas Parade and more.

Entrepreneurial Incentives

Several programs designed to financially assist entrepreneurs helped grow downtown.

A record number of businesses participated in the Incentives Without Walls (IWW) program last year, Crane said. A partnership with Kansas Department of Commerce, IWW allows entrepreneurs to borrow $20,000 for seven years interest-free. The loan account regenerates itself as businesses repay.

A grant-funded program, JumpStart Business Developer offsets the cost of rent and utilities by 50 percent the first year and 25 percent the second year of a business. The city received a $24,000 grant to fund JumpStart.

The Downtown Development Fund, created by Garden City commissioners in 2015, reimburses 50 percent of expenses to redevelop or revitalize vacant properties in the area.

While downtown’s occupancy rate is high, several properties remain available for rent or purchase in the district, Crane said. Anyone interested may contact her at (620) 276-0891.