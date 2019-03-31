In the Salina Liberty's first shot at shifting the balance of power in Championship Indoor Football's North Division, the operative word was balanced.

The Liberty had eight offensive touchdowns — five passing and three of the ground — to go with scores on both defense and special teams Saturday night as they knocked off the defending North champion Sioux City Bandits, 65-45, in their home opener at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.

The Liberty (1-1), who tied Sioux City for the regular-season North title a year ago but lost to the Bandits in the playoffs, turned in a complete game to exact a small measure of revenge. The biggest difference was a 4-0 turnover margin for Salina, which lost that battle 3-0 last week in a road loss at Amarillo.

"Turnovers will change a game extensively," said Salina defensive end Jacob Lattimer, whose end zone strip sack set up tackle Dana Harris' key fourth-quarter touchdown recovery that all but put the game out of reach. "Not having turnovers and forcing turnovers were big for us, because they created extra opportunities for our offense."

And the offense took full advantage, racking up 367 total yards to just 189 for the Bandits (0-1). Andrew Jackson completed 21 of 33 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns, two of them to Anthony Jones.

Salina also got 93 yards rushing with Tracy Brooks providing 88 yards and three scores, plus catching a touchdown pass.

"The offense has just got to keep going," Jackson said. "We've got a lot of guys and everyone on our offense is capable of making plays."

The Liberty also got a lift from their special teams, setting up one touchdown with a takeaway and accounting for another.

"That was huge," Jackson said. "Special teams took over and their energy brought everybody else up.

"All the plays they made were contagious."

Things did not start so well for the special teams when Sioux City's Dorian Cowart returned the opening kickoff 37 yards for a touchdown. But the Liberty made up for it late in the first quarter when Sean Kelley recovered a muffed to set up the score that gave Salina its first lead.

And 10 seconds after the Liberty went in front for good, 27-21, on Jackson's 32-yard pass to Rashad Pargo, it was Jones that struck for the kickoff unit, recovering a fumble in the end zone with 4:50 to go in the half.

The Liberty led 34-24 at halftime.

"That's something we focused on a lot last week," Salina coach Heron O'Neal said of the turnover margin. "We worked on different things in practice that might create those opportunities and we came out and executed it pretty well."

In the second half, the Liberty thwarted one Sioux City drive with Winston Green's fourth-down end zone interception. And after a Bandit touchdown and two-point conversion had cut the lead to 14 points with 9:24 left, it was the offense and defense that combined ice it.

First Brooks scored on a 4-yard run to push the lead back to 20, and on the next series Lattimer and Harris teamed up to put the final nail in the Bandits' coffin.

"It happened so fast," Harris said with a smile. "I think Jake got (quarterback Cory Murphy), but then it was just see ball, get ball."

It was the first touchdown "of all time," for Harris, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Youngstown State. "I'm good with it," he said.

For Sioux City, Murphy completed 14 of 25 passes for 159 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Frederick Bruno had two touchdown catches.

The Bandits managed just 30 yards rushing.

The Liberty is back at home next Saturday to face the Texas Revolution.

—