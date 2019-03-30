WICHITA — The Newton-Hesston girls’ swimming team opened the season with a pair of relays and two individuals qualified for state in four events during a third-place team finish at the Wichita Heights Invitational Friday.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel topped the 18-team field with 369 points. Blue Valley Southwest was second at 361, followed by Newton at 221, Wichita Trinity Academy at 194, Maize South at 179 and Maize at 167.

“We had a great first meet,” Newton coach Kim Powell said. “The girls put in a lot of work in the off-season. They had some very good time.”

Newton was led by Addi Schroeder, who won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.78, breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 27.05. Schroeder was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.55, breaking the automatic state time of 59.78.

“I felt like the meet went pretty good,” Schroeder said. “I had pretty good times.”

Annika Senn took second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.69, breaking the automatic qualifying time of 2:11.92. Senn finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.22, which broke the state qualifying time of 1:08.15.

“I feel like it went pretty good for my first meet,” Senn said. “I think it went better than some of my meets in past years.”

Both Schroeder and Senn were active in the club season, ending that competition just before the start of the high school season.

“It’s been a little tough,” Schroeder said of the transition. “I tapered and didn’t put in a lot of yardage. I’ll have to do a lot more yardage as we go on.”

“It is hard,” Powell said. “They came in all shaved and tapered. We took it slow and built them up a little bit. They’re tough, They have pretty good endurance

Schroeder won two medals at state year, the first Hesston swimmer to do that. She took second in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.

“I want to do better at state this year,” she said.

A junior, Senn said her goal is to medal at state.

“I want to get as many qualifications as I can,” she said. “That will give me a better chance to medal.”

The team listed as Jaden Anton, Schroeder, Ashley Salgado and Senn finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:00.69, breaking the automatic qualifying time of 2:08.06.

The team of Schroeder, Lauren Anton, Salgado and Senn finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:01.53 out of a slower heat, breaking the state qualifying time of 4:14.29.

Acacia Penner took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.68, breaking the state consideration time of 1:12.34 and falling just shy of the automatic qualifying time of 1:08.90.

Lauren Anton and Jaden Anton each recorded state consideration times in the 200-yard individual medley. Lauren Anton finished in ninth in 2:34.63. Jaden Anton finished in 2:37.46. The automatic state time is 2:30.99.

Lauren Anton finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:09.44, breaking the state consideration time of 6:16.15 and falling shy of the automatic state qualifying time of 5:58.23.

The team of Acacia Penner, Emily Penner, Rachel Teeter and Jaden Anton finished the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:57.42, breaking the state consideration time of 1:59.09 and falling shy of the automatic time of 1:53.42.

“We had some upperclassmen who didn’t come out last year and came out this year and did well,” Powell said. “We had a few that didn’t come out tonight, but should be coming out pretty soon.”

Newton competes Thursday at the Salina Invitational and Friday and Saturday at the Wichita Northwest Invitational.

Wichita Heights Inv.

Friday

Newton-Hesston results

x-exhibition

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 369, Blue Valley Southwest 361, Newton-Hesston 221, Wichita Trinity Academy 194, Maize South 179, Maize 167, Derby 160, Wichita Independent 109, Winfield 103, Wichita Northwest 101, Wichita Heights 100, Garden City 78, Wichita West 44, Wichita North 28, Wichita South 27, Wichita Collegiate 27, Dodge City 24, Rose Hill 18.

200-yd. medley relay — 3. Newton A (J.Anton, Schroeder, Salgado, Senn) 2:00.69, Newton B (Crawford, Oller, L.Anton, A.Penner) 2:24.56-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 2. Senn 2:07.69, 20. Teeter 2:37.08, 24. E.Penner 2:38.43.

200-yd. individual medley — 9. L.Anton 2:34.63, 11. J.Anton 2:37.46, 13. Salgado 2:39.95.

50-yd. freestyle — 1. Schoeder 25.78, 19. Crawford 30.15, 29. Arrowsmith 32.98, Hatch 34.18-x, Oller 34.43-x.

Diving — 12. A.Penner 139.65.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Senn N 1:05.22, 12. Salgado 1:11.27.

100-yd. freestyle — 2. Schroeder 55.55. 23. Teeter 1:11.03, 32. Arrowsmith 1:14.67.

500-yd. freestyle — 8. L.Anton 6:09.44.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 7. Newton A (A.Penner, E.Penner, Teeter, J.Anton) 1:57.44, Newton B (Hatch, Oller, Arrowsmith, Crawford) 2:12.77.

100-yd. backstroke — 5. A.Penner 1:09.68, 13. Crawford 1:15.09, 22. E.Penner 1:22.24.

100-yd. breaststroke — 12. J.Anton 1:22.52, 40. Hatch 1:49.11, 45. Oller 1:59.19.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 3. Newton A (Schroeder, L.Anton, Salgado, Senn) 4:01.53.