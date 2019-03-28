A Cunningham woman was seriously injured Wednesday when the car she was riding in went left of center on a highway in Lane County and collided with another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Michael D. McCoy, 36, of Hemingford, Neb., was eastbound on K-96 highway in a 2011 Chevrolet pickup about 1:45 p.m. when he drove left of center.

The pickup struck a westbound 2018 Ford passenger car driven by James D. Foster, 47, of Colby.

After impact, the pickup rolled into the south ditch, coming to rest on its top.

Jennifer A. Travis, 36, a passenger in the truck, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. She was taken to Lane County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

McCoy was also not belted but suffered only minor injuries.

Foster and a 2-year-old boy in the truck, Jenson McCoy, of Cunningham, were restrained and weren't injured, the patrol reported.

Debris from the crash struck a 2002 Peterbilt semi that was following the passenger car, but the driver of the semi wasn't injured. The crash occurred about 4 miles west of Dighton.