The proverbial one bad inning was all it took to take the Newton High School baseball team out of its season opener Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton gave up 10 runs in the fifth inning in an 11-0 loss to Campus in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play. The game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Jackson Hartley pitched the win for Campus, allowing one hit and striking out six.

“The first four innings, out pitching staff did a good job of throwing strikes,” Newton coach Mark George said. “Then we got into the fifth and all of a sudden, we couldn’t get ahead and we couldn’t stay ahead in counts. When you do that against quality teams and they are hitting 2-0 and 3-1 counts and they are getting free bases, they are going to find a way to get those runners in.”

The defensive bright spot for Newton was center fielder Colton Davis, who had seven of Newton’s 15 outs, running down several long hits for outs.

“Colton did a fine job covering ground out there,” George said. “He had some nice catches, took away some big hits for them. That’s what we expect out of him. He has that kind of ability.”

Campus scored in the third inning when Corey Hahn hit a one-out double, went to third on a Tanner Leslie single and scored on an Austin Warkins suicide squeeze bunt.

The Colts loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Jackson Hartley was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Mateo Martinez drew a walk to drive in a run. Tyler Kahmann followed with a two-run single. Diego Escamilla hit an RBI single. An error led to two runs. Leslie hit a three-run inside the park home run.

Zach Kennell broke up the no-hitter with an infield single with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

“We faced a guy that got ahead, pounded the zone and mixed up two or three pitches for strikes,” George said. “We put a lot of balls in play. We didn’t sting a lot of balls, but that’s where we’re at. We’ll get better as the season goes. It’s not what we wanted hitting-wise, but we weren’t totally outmatched.”

Leslie finished two for four hitting.

Matt Eldridge took the loss for Newton, allowing a run on three hits. Camden Fenwick and Gavin Cusick finished the game.

Newton plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Andover Central.

“We need to come out more ready to play than we did today,” George said. “We didn’t take a good in and out. I think we gave our opponent way too much credit. We need to have the right mindset and serious expectations.”

Campus;ab;r;h;bi

Leslie p;4;1;2;3

Warkins 1b;2;1;0;1

Hartley cf;3;0;0;1

Tunnell pr;0;1;0;0

Martinez c;2;1;1;1

Kahmann ss;3;1;1;2

Escamilla 2b;3;1;1;1

Schroeder 3b;2;1;0;0

Walter lf;3;1;0;0

Hahn rf;2;3;1;0

TOTALS;24;11;6;9

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

C.Davis cf;3;0;0;0

Akers rf;2;0;0;0

Claassen dh;2;0;0;0

Lujano 2b;x;x;x;x

Fenwick p;x;x;x;x

Seirer c;2;0;0;0

Schmidt 3b;2;0;0;0

Eldridge ss;2;0;0;0

Kennell 1b;2;0;1;0

Cusick p;2;0;0;0

Edson lf;1;0;0;0

TOTALS;18;0;1;0

Campus;001;0(10);—11

Newton;000;0( 0);—0

E — Cusick 3, Kennell, Kahmann, Seirer, Escamilla. LOB — Cam. 4, New. 4. 2B — Hahn. HR — Leslie. CS — Leslie.

Campus;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hartley, W;4.2;1;0;0;0;6

Leslie;.1;0;0;0;1;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Eldridge, L;3;3;1;1;0;0

Fenwick;1.1;0;5;4;3;1

Cusick;.2;3;5;0;2;1

WP — Hartley, Cusick. HBP — Hartley (Fenwick). Time — 1:31.

Junior varsity

Campus;316;(12);—22;15;0

Newton;000;( 0);—0;3;0