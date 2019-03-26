

Dreamcatcher: 7 p.m. March 26, Lit Studios on Fifth, 803 West 5th Street, Hutchinson. Cost is $25. Bring your own drinks. Tickets at litstudioson5th.com.

Common/Uncommon Snakes of Kansas: 6:30 p.m. March 26, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St, Hesston. There are roughly 100 species of snakes in Kansas. Fort Hays State University’s Sternberg Museum of Natural History’s Zoologist Curtis Schmidt will address a subset of the common and not so common species one could encounter in South Central Kansas. He’ll even talk about some of the venomous species and snakebites. Prepare to gain a greater appreciation for this much maligned yet important part of our state’s wildlife population. Live specimens may be present!

Open Studio-Come & Go: 5 to 9 p.m. March 26, Dilly & Doc, 1119 Main St., Great Bend. Different projects for all ages at all price ranges. Bring a beverage and snack if you like. Sign up at https://squareup.com/store/dilly-doc/item/open-studio

