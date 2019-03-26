Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 12:04 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jakob Keisler, 35, Emporia, on a Franklin County civil warrant.

• 12:04 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Treshone Gray, 23, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:14 p.m. Friday, 3200 block of I-35, Ottawa, Devon Kohler, 21, Paola, for driving under the influence and driving while suspended after being reported as an erratic driver and stopped for a traffic violation.

• 11:19 p.m. Saturday, 3700 block of Labette Terrace, Ottawa, Andrew Sutton, 26, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after an investigation from his vehicle reported as being in the ditch and him in the vehicle.

• 11:59 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of N. Cherry St., Ottawa, James Lee, 49, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant, felony interference with law enforcement and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after an altercation with deputies.

Incidents

• 6:28 p.m. Friday, 300 block of Prairie St., Princeton, a 39-year-old male reported the paint on two of his vehicles had been scratched.

• 7:31 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Maple St., Rantoul, a 46-year-old Rantoul female reported one of her dogs was attacked and injured by a vicious dog being kept at a neighboring residence.

Accidents

• 3:15 p.m. Friday, 2700 block of Butler Terrace, Richmond, Willard Ogle, 16, Princeton, was eastbound in a 1988 Chevrolet when he attempted to avoid a dog that entered the roadway. Willard over corrected causing the vehicle to overturn.

• 6:18 p.m. Friday, 4500 block of US-59, Ottawa, Zachary Hawkins, 37, Ottawa, struck a deer while driving his 2013 Nissan Sentra.

• 10:43 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of Vermont Road, Rantoul, a 1997 Ford F-150 registered to Leeza Saunders, 24, Lane, was found overturned and abandoned. The crash is still under investigation.

• 6:35 a.m. Saturday, 1300 block of US-59, Princeton, Kimberly Reed, 52, Richmond, struck a deer while driving a 2008 Kia Optima.

• 7:41 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of Eisenhower Road, Ottawa, Monica Vrbas, 16, Ottawa, was northbound in a 2002 Honda Civic with no headlights on as Joseph Urbaniak, 17, Williamsburg, was exiting the ramp to turn south on Eisenhower Road in a 2008 Nissan Maxima when he pulled out in front of Vrbas.

Theft

• 10:18 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of John Brown Road, Williamsburg, a 29-year-old Williamsburg female reported a purse and identification was stolen from a vehicle.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:55 a.m. Friday, 100 block of W. Third St., Ottawa, Leslie Powell, 36, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:50 a.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Steven Wilson, 38, Kansas City, Kansas, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:38 p.m. Friday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Charles Strickland, 67, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after committing a traffic infraction.

• 11:16 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Alysan Lindberg, 22, Ottawa, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Lindberg was released on a notice to appear.

• 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Timothy Blakesley, 40, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Blakesley was released on a notice to appear.

• 1:07 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Curtis, 26, Ottawa, for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 4:57 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Prince Dillard, 39, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Ray Elder, 39, Ottawa, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and disorderly conduct after battering a known Ottawa female.

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Alyssa McCurdy, 31, Ottawa, for aggravated assault, reckless driving and disorderly conduct after being involved in a domestic disturbance with a known Ottawa male.

Incidents

• 10:24 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Princeton female reported the abuse of a child. Case is under investigation.

• 3:20 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa female reported being battered by a known Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 3:43 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 52-year-old Princeton male reported items were taken from a storage unit.

• 2:37 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Lawrence female reported a theft from the store. Krystal Kelzer, 22, Waverly, was issued a notice to appear.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 200 block of E. Fourth St., alarm; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, motorist assist; K-33/1-35, motorist assist; N. Elm St./Doney Drive, field interview.

• Saturday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; 100 block of Hedge Road, assist other agency; 4400 block of Howard Lane, assist other agency.

• Sunday: 200 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Prairie Lane, unsecure door.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 7:29 a.m. Friday, 323 S. Cherry St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• 11:47 a.m. Friday, 701 S. Poplar St., Ottawa, cooking fire.

• 5:44 p.m. Friday, 828 W. Eighth St., Ottawa, unauthorized burning.

• 7:25 p.m. Friday, 1800 S. Ash St., Ottawa, unauthorized burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 10 medical calls from Friday to Sunday.