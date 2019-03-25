There are roughly 4,000 Kansans who have been waiting for up to eight years in order to receive crucially needed services under the Kancare/Medicaid HCBS I/DD (Intellectual/Developmentally Disabled) and PD (Physically Disabled) Waivers. Over 3,800 of those waiting for services are I/DD Kansans.

Not one single proposal by those advocating for the expansion of Kancare/Medicaid in Kansas provides for moving all 4,000 of those Kansans off that waiting list.

The last estimates I saw — and we all know that government "estimates" almost always wind up costing more than "estimated" — is that it will cost about $300 million Kansas taxpayer dollars per year to eliminate that waiting list.

And, not only is there no $300,000,000 additional Kansas taxpayer dollars budgeted to deal with eliminating that waiting list, but there is also no capacity to provide services for those 4,000 Kansans needing services.

So tell me this, folks: Where is the capacity to provide services for 150,000 to 250,000 additional Kansans for Kancare/Medicaid?

And why will those 150,000 to 250,000 Kansans get Kancare/Medicaid coverage and cut in line ahead of the 4,000 Intellectually/Developmentally and Physically Disabled Kansans who continue to languish on an eight-year waiting list?

Governor Kelly and all of the Representatives and Senators who are clamoring for expanded Medicaid should be required to answer that question and fully fund the elimination of that eight-year-long waiting list.

Kevin Henderson

Halstead