Nicolle Galyon, a talent from Sterling who became a Nashville songwriter, will open the opening act on the opening night of the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

“Celebrating Kansas” is the theme of the 2019 State Fair and the concerts lined up for the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand are:

Friday, Sept. 6: Galyon and the comedy act Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots. Galyon’s writing hits include “Tequila,” “All the Pretty Girls,” and “Coming Home.” Bones hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “The Bobby Bones Show” and was the Mirrorball Trophy winner on the 2018 “Dancing with the Stars.” Tickets range from $20 to $65.Saturday, Sept. 7: Country singer Billy Currington. His hits that have reached No. 1 include “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer.” Tickets range from $25 to $65.Sunday, Sept. 8: rock band Skillet. The quartet’s “Monster” is the eighth most-streamed rock song of 2015 and also became the best-selling digital single in the history of Christian music. Tickets range from $20 to $55.Wednesday, Sept. 11: Contemporary Christian singers Francesca Battistelli and Zach Williams. Her No. 1 singles include “Holy Spirit” and “Free to Be Me.” Williams claimed a top place on the chart with “Chain Breaker” and “Old Church Choir.” Tickets range from $20 to $50.Friday, Sept. 13: Rising country singers Lauren Alaina with Mitchell Tenpenny. Alaina was a runner-up on Season 10 of “American Idol,” and her songs include “Road Less Traveled.” Tenpenny’s songs include “Drunk Me” and“Alcohol You Later.”Saturday, Sept. 14: An act to be announced. The fair had not finalized the contract as of Friday.

All grandstand concerts will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 5. People can buy tickets one day earlier, April 4, by signing up for the State Fair’s email list on www.kansasstatefair.com. Concert ticket prices include gate admission to the fairgrounds if purchased by Aug. 11.

The State Fair cautions those purchasing tickets. Etix is the only authorized seller for fair tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Etix by visiting the fair’s website — www.kansasstatefair.com. People also can order tickets by phone, (620) 669-3618, or by stopping at the ticket office in the Administration Building on the fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar St. The ticket office will start selling tickets at 8 a.m. Friday, April 5, and the office will close at 5 p.m. It will be open again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Normal ticket office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison described the grandstand’s line-up as “a unique collection.” He also said it was “fitting to open the Kansas State Fair — a place where we showcase the best of Kansas — with Kansas’ Nicolle Galyon.”

Typically, Tuesdays and Thursdays are slower days at the State Fair, staff said, and this year, two free concerts will be staged on those nights in the smaller Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena. Its capacity is about 2,500, compared to 9,800 in the grandstand. The performers for the free concerts will be announced this spring and will be "recognizable names," staff said. Seating in the Bretz and Young arena for the Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 12, concerts, both starting at 7:30 p.m., will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Amy Bickel, director of marketing/public information officer, for the Kansas State Fair, recently posted teasers on Facebook about the grandstand concert acts that were booked, while the official announcement was embargoed until after midnight on Monday morning.

“Guess who?” Bickel wrote above a fuzzy image early last week.

Darcy Gray, Andale, answered: “My guess is … Lauren Alaina. Amirite?’

Bickel responded with: “hmm …”

Gray told The Hutchinson News she’s a Lauren Alaina fan, and the blurry image looked like her. She thinks she would be a great addition to the fair.

“From the other blurry images the fair released, I would also guess Nicolle Galyon is coming, as well. There was another image that I thought looked like her,” Gray wrote. “She is so talented as a singer and a songwriter — many country songs you hear on the radio today are written by her,” Gray wrote of Galyon.

"We wanted to get people excited," Bickel said of the teasers. She was surprised Alaina was identified but said the blurred image of Billy Currington, slated to run just before the announcement day, "looked just like him."