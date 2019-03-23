Carol Henney and Spencer Gwin, of Eudora, are excited to announce their engagement. Carol is the daughter of Richard and Maureen Henney, of Burlington, Wis. Her grandparents are John and Julie Raboine, of Burlington, Wis., and her great-grandmother is Anne Richter, of Waterford, Wis. Spencer is the son of Jon and Kimberly Gwin, of Salina. His grandparents are Floyd and Zella Gwin and Donna Isaacson West, all of Salina. His maternal grandfather is the late John Isaacson.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Marquette University with a Clinical Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. She works at LMH Health, Lawrence.

Spencer is a graduate of the University of Kansas and will graduate in May 2019 with a Clinical Doctorate Degree from The University of St. Mary, Leavenworth. He works at LMH Health, Lawrence.

The wedding date has been set for Sept. 28, 2019, in Linwood.