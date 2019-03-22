HC baseball

downs York

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team downed the York College junior varsity 8-1 Wednesday at Oswalt Field in Hesston.

The Larks scored four runs in the second inning, two more in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Caleb Stull led Hesston at the plate, going four for four with three RBIs. Nariki Fujimura went three for five with three RBIs. Ryusei Hando went two for four with two RBIs.

Hesston used five pitchers, holding York to a run on five hits with 13 strikeouts. Dane Milburn was credited with the win, going two innings and striking out four.

Hesston is 3-10 and plays a four-game series against Southwestern (Iowa) Community College today and Saturday in Creston, Iowa.

York;000;100;000;—1;5;x

Hesston;040;200;20x;—8;12;2

York battery not reported; Milburn (W, 1-2), Murrow 3, Kinebuchi 5, Leach 6, Woody 7, Goettel 8, Haynes 9 and Aguilar.

Bethel signs

soccer player

Bethel College women’s soccer coach Alex Hagan signed Annalysa Ranzinger of Brighton, Colo., to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Ranzinger is a senior midfielder for Eagle Ridge Academy. She also plays for the FC Brighton club team.

In two games this season, she has a goal with two assists. She scored a goal with two assists last season and has five goals with five assists in her prep career.

"Anna will be a great addition to our program," Alex Hagan said. "Anna is a player with a lot of potential to grow. We also believe Anna has the right attitude and mentality to reach that potential during her time here at Bethel."

Ranzinger intends to major in biology at state.

Thunder signs

Brooks to contract

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder released forward Calder Brooks from his amateur tryout and signed him to a player contract.

Brooks was signed to an amateur tryout after completing play at St. Mary’s University in Canada, where he played three years and scored 19 goals with 37 assists in 76 games over three seasons.

Before college, he played five seasons in the Canadian major junior Western Hockey League with Calgary, Prince Albert and Spokane. He also played three games in the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout before playing at SMU.

With the Thunder, he has played in two games, scoring a goal with an assist.

WHEELCHAIR GAME RESCHEDULED — The Thunder rescheduled its annual charity wheelchair hockey game against the Wichita Plunder for 6:30 p.m. April 1 at the Wichita Ice Center.

The game is a benefit for Wichita Adaptive Sports.

There will be a live auction after the game for the Thunder jerseys.