If baseball had an intellectual home-base, it would probably be Ottawa, Kansas.

“We have people from across the continent speaking,” said Dr. Andy Hazucha. “This is the center of baseball studies, I suppose.”

Hazucha, Professor of English at Ottawa University, is the program coordinator for the school’s annual Baseball in Literature and Culture conference, scheduled this year for March 29. Headlining this year’s conference are Jim Eisenreich, a renowned figure in Kansas City Royals baseball history, and Alva Noë, Professor of Philosophy at the University of California, Berkeley. Joining them will be a day’s worth of presenters hailing from institutions as local as Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence to as distant as the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

Now in its fourth year at Ottawa University and enjoying growing nationwide popularity, the conference owes its place on the Ottawa University calendar to Hazucha and his lifelong love of baseball.

“The conference was started in 1995 by a mild mannered English professor at Indiana State University named Pete Carino,” Hazucha explained. “He and his department chair were both baseball fans and they decided to try to get a scholarly conference on their campus that would address baseball literature.”

After learning of the conference, Hazucha was hooked.

“I was a regular,” he said. “The conference flyer had appeared in the English department office where I was teaching at the time, and I thought, ‘This is right up my alley.’”

After over a decade of attendance, including following the conference from its original location in Terre Haute, Indiana to its relocation at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Hazucha was approached by the conference organizers about taking up the mantle of conference host.

“At the time, we had just built a new student center – the new Gangwish Library Building,” Hazucha said. “So, with brand spanking-new facilities and the money that was pledged toward the conference, I became the new conference organizer. It’s now been here for four years, and it will be the 25th anniversary conference next year.”

Becoming conference coordinator was initially stressful for the self-styled, “mere English professor.”

“There were a lot of moments of panic,” Hazucha said, laughing. “If I hadn’t had a lot of help from people on the OU staff, I think I would’ve gone insane. It was stressful, but after the first time it became more routine. Now we are most interested in tweaking what’s already in existence, and coming up with new wrinkles every year.”

Conference innovation has been aided by Ottawa University’s proximity to the Kansas City Royals and existing networks of baseball club alum, Hazucha said; in recent years, the conference has boasted names like Frank White, Jay Johnstone, and Doug Glanville. The conference’s growing notoriety also resulted in last year’s conference panel featuring Bill James, the father of Sabermetrics, Gerald Early, American Culture critic and Ken Burns’ documentary consultant, and a sports reporter from Channel 41.

“They had a really great discussion on the ways in which baseball has changed over the years, just in the last couple of decades,” Hazucha said. “The changing demographics of the game – the decline of African-American participation and the increase in Latino participation — rule changes, instant replay; it was a really lively discussion. Attendees said that particular session was the best they’d ever seen, so for the 25th anniversary conference next year, we are going to have another session like that.”

Along with attracting notable sports figures, part of the conference’s appeal lies in its unique intersection of a popular sport with academia.

“Baseball, more than any other sport, has a kind of intellectual appeal to lovers of the game,” Hazucha said. “I’m not sure why that is. There’s lots of theories about it. Some people have theorized that it’s the most American of games – you have embedded within it the pastoral ideal of the slow paced game kind of unfolding lazily on a beautiful field. But regardless, there have been more books written on baseball – fiction and nonfiction – than any other sport.

“In fact, according to people in the Sports Literature Association, which is a global organization that meets every year, twenty-five percent of all of their presentations from year to year are on baseball.”

That kind of intellectual appeal means a diverse cross-section of thinkers have begun making a yearly sojourn to Ottawa, Kansas. For instance, this year’s conference roster boasts four philosophy professors, all from different institution, Hazucha said.

“It’s safe to say that this is the first baseball conference that ever attracted four philosophers to give papers in one sitting,” he said. “It puts us on the map, because people do come from all corners of the United States.”

Looking to the future, Hazucha has plans for the conference to expand into a two-day affair, potentially forming partnerships with other institutions like the The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Regardless of future changes, though, Ottawa’s location will continue to factor into the conference’s success on a national stage, Hazucha said.

“We are just a short drive to Kansas City, where we have the Kansas City Royals, and it’s equidistant from the coasts, basically, so you attract people from both coasts,” he said. “Here in the middle of the country, it’s like we’re in the center of things.”