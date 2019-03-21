Staff reports

Thursday

Mar 21, 2019 at 8:30 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.12; Soybeans $8.00

PCP prices: Wheat $4.11; Corn $3.50; Milo/cwt. $5.54; Soybeans $8.13

Scoular: Wheat $4.31; Corn $3.81; Milo $3.51; Soybeans $8.52