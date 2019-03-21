Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.12; Soybeans $8.00
PCP prices: Wheat $4.11; Corn $3.50; Milo/cwt. $5.54; Soybeans $8.13
Scoular: Wheat $4.31; Corn $3.81; Milo $3.51; Soybeans $8.52
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.12; Soybeans $8.00
PCP prices: Wheat $4.11; Corn $3.50; Milo/cwt. $5.54; Soybeans $8.13
Scoular: Wheat $4.31; Corn $3.81; Milo $3.51; Soybeans $8.52
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.