The Pretty Prairie Community Women will hold a fundraiser meal for the surviving victims of a double-fatality fire on Saturday at Pretty Prairie Elementary School, 320 South Rhodes St.

The benefit for the families of Judy Alley, 70, and Charolette Alley, 2, who both died as the result of a 2:45 a.m., March 5, fire at their home at 9 E. Horseshoe Lane, will follow their joint funeral service, which is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pretty Prairie High School gymnasium.

The meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted to help the Alley family with medical and funeral expenses.

Anyone unable to attend may drop donations off during business hours at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main in Hutchinson.