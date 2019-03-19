Two people were taken to the hospital following a cooking fire at a Leavenworth apartment.

The fire was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 921 Brookside St.

Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said the fire started on the stove and extended to cabinets.

“The occupants extinguished it using a fire extinguisher,” DeMaranville said.

He said two people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The fire resulted in an estimated $12,000 worth of damage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary housing assistance to people who were living at the apartment.