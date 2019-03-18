U.S. farmers and ranchers grow millions of tons more food than Americans can eat, so to stay in business, they rely on foreign nations to buy wheat, corn, soybeans, beef, pork and other goods.

But, sadly, the U.S. government now seems more interested in penalizing American consumers and companies for doing business globally than in expanding markets for U.S. goods.

By their nature, overseas agriculture markets are erratic, affected by such factors as the value of the dollar relative to other currencies and crop production here and in other countries. Lately, tariffs and busted trade deals have added uncertainty to markets and decimated partnerships that U.S. companies and government agencies had worked decades to build.

Tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump aimed at farmers’ biggest foreign markets, including China, Mexico and Canada. Trump also has trashed trade agreements with fast-growing Asian economies.

The president’s policies were supposed to shrink the trade deficit, but instead, it is growing substantially.

Most reputable economists predicted that Trump’s trade strategy would fail. They warned that not only would Trump’s tariffs not reduce imports, but that tariffs would hurt some sectors of the U.S. economy.

Farmers, in particular, have paid the price. Trump’s policies don’t target agriculture per se. Farmers are merely collateral damage, as countries punished by the president retaliate with tariffs and other measures that reduce ag-related exports.

Kansas’ congressmen and senators mostly support these policies or stay quiet. First District Rep. Roger Marshall recently told the Hutchinson News he was impressed by Trump’s knowledge of international trade and buoyed by the president’s hope that a China deal is coming soon.

It’s as if our elected officials in Washington are more interested in flattering the president than in supporting principled policies that benefit Kansans. In their effort, they ignore the real numbers on trade.

What those numbers show is that Americans are paying a high price for unsound economic policies. For farmers, the final three months of 2018 – as the effects of tariffs and punitive policies settled in – were especially dismal.

For decades, agriculture has been a big plus for the trade deficit. Virtually every year, the United States exports more ag products than it imports. But that surplus is shrinking. According to figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the trade balance for agriculture dropped from $20.2 billion in 2016 to $10.9 billion in 2018.

Trump’s policies aren’t the only factors at work. As noted earlier, a variety of circumstances influence how appealing U.S. products look to overseas buyers, and how appealing overseas products look to U.S. buyers.

Kansas farmers – and most U.S. businesses – would be better served by policies that put the priority on export markets. Instead, Trump is focused on the trade deficit.

In many ways, the larger trade deficit seen in 2018 is a sign of economic health. As more Americans are employed and wages have increased, consumers have more money to spend. And they are choosing, in many cases, to spend it on products made overseas.

Sure, it would be nice if the United States made more of the products that Americans want. But it’s even better that Americans have choices. Let’s not confuse the size of the trade deficit with the size of the economic opportunity for Americans.

Rather than lambast countries such as China, Malaysia and Mexico for producing goods that Americans want to buy, it would better serve U.S. interests – and Kansas’ economy – to expand markets overseas for our products.

Not just wheat, corn, beef and other farm commodities, but also airplanes and aviation-related products. There also is potential to grow exports of farm machinery and other ag-related products and services.

History proves that shutting down global trade does not open the doors to prosperity. Especially in the 21st century, economic growth will require thinking and acting globally.

Inanely, calling someone a globalist is something of a slur these days.

But those who choose basic economic truths over dishonest political hype should proudly claim the label. Especially if they are farmers, ranchers or others who rely on international trade to make a living.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.