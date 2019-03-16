McDuffie pushes

Shockers to win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had a career-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds as Wichita State topped Temple 80-74 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

McDuffie hit 12 of 13 foul shots.

Dexter Dennis had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Wichita State (19-13).

Shizz Alston Jr. had 20 points for the Owls (23-9). Quinton Rose added 17 points and six rebounds. Ernest Aflakpui had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

WICHITA ST. (19-13) — McDuffie 9-19 12-13 34, Echenique 2-4 2-2 6, Burton 1-6 0-0 2, Dennis 6-11 6-7 19, Haynes-Jones 3-13 0-0 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-0 2-2 2, Midtgaard 3-7 0-0 6, Stevenson 1-3 0-0 3, Torres 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-64 22-24 80.

TEMPLE (23-9) — Moorman 1-3 1-2 4, Aflakpui 6-10 4-5 16, Rose 6-16 4-4 17, Alston 7-18 2-2 20, Pierre-Louis 2-9 7-11 11, Hamilton 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 2-2 0-0 5, A.Moore 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-61 19-26 74.

Wichita St.;35;45;—80

Temple;37;37;—74

3-Point Goals — Wichita St. 8-24 (McDuffie 4-9, Haynes-Jones 2-6, Stevenson 1-3, Dennis 1-4, Burton 0-1, Brown 0-1), Temple 7-20 (Alston 4-10, Perry 1-1, Moorman 1-2, Rose 1-4, Pierre-Louis 0-1, A.Moore 0-2). Fouled Out — Moorman. Rebounds — Wichita St. 40 (McDuffie, Dennis 12), Temple 38 (Aflakpui 19). Assists — Wichita St. 14 (Burton 5), Temple 10 (Alston, Pierre-Louis 3). Total Fouls — Wichita St. 22, Temple 18. Technicals — Alston.

Thunder falls

to Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Joey Sides scored a pair of goals to lift the Kansas City Mavericks to a 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder Friday night in ECHL play at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Sides scored both goals in the first period. Greg Betzold added a goal in the second period. C.J. Eick had two assists for the Mavericks. Nick Schneider had 28 saves in goal.

Jason Salvaggio scored for Wichita in the first period. Stefan Fournier added a goal in the third. Ralph Cuddemi had two assists. Stuart Skinner had 21 saves in goal for Wichita.

Kansas City is 32-23-3-2, fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division. Wichita is 24-29-6-3, 12 points behind the Mavericks for the final playoff spot with 10 games remaining.

Wichita plays at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Allen.